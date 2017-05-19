What’s open, what’s closed for Victoria Day in Halifax

This Monday is Victoria Day, and as with any holiday there is sure to be some questions as to what is open and what isn’t.

NSLC stores are open Monday during regular hours across Halifax, as well as grocery stores.

The majority of HRM municipality offices are closed for the day, as are the five customer contact centres that provide in-person access to services and payments. The 311 contact centre, however, is open during its regular hours.

Transit in Halifax will be running on holiday service hours during Monday, so be sure to check out the hours for individual bus and ferry routes on the Halifax Transit site.

Most HRM recreation facilities will be closed for the day. Be sure to call your local centre if you plan to drop in.

Solid waste collection for Monday will take place this Saturday, May 20. This includes organic and recyclable waste, and will start as early as 7 a.m.

Most banking branches will be closed Monday. Those looking to do any banking should call ahead to check for hours of operation.

The Halifax Shopping Centre will be open on holiday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mic Mac Mall is open on holiday hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be no printed publication of the Metro for Monday. Our next edition comes out Tuesday.