Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Saturday, May 20.

---

Liberals

HALIFAX — Tour Needham Mobile Food Market with candidate Melinda Daye at Needham Recreation Centre (10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., 3372 Devonshire Ave.)

DARTMOUTH — Announcement with Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil (11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., downtown Dartmouth, location to be announced Saturday morning)

HALIFAX — Volunteer BBQ with candidate Joachim Stroink (12:50 p.m. - 1:15 p.m., 6303 Quinpool Rd.)

LEIBLIN PARK — Cleats for Courage Ball Tournament with candidate Brendan Maguire (2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Graves Oakley Memorial Park)

HALIFAX — Campaign Wave with candidate Lena Diab (3 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., Armdale Rotary)

HALIFAX — Visit Seniors at the Berkley with candidate Joachim Stroink at The Berkley (3:35 p.m. - 4:05 p.m., 2633 Gladstone St.)

DARTMOUTH — Ice-Cream at Funky Munky with candidate Edgar Burns (4:35 p.m. - 4:55 p.m., 95 Montebello Dr.)

HALIFAX — SupperNova Multicultural Potluck with candidate Patricia Arab at St. Benedict Church (6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., 45 Radcliffe Dr.)

---

Tories

CHESTER-ST. MARGARET'S — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie Campaigning with candidate Julie Chaisson (9 a.m.)

QUEENS-SHELBURNE — Campaigning with candidate Kim Masland (11 a.m.)

ARGYLE-BARRINGTON — Campaigning with candidate Chris d'Entremont (1:30 p.m.)

YARMOUTH — Campaigning with candidate Mitch Bonnar (4:15 p.m.)

WEYMOUTH — Doctors' Rally in Weymouth with Clare-Digby candidate Norm Cormier (6:30 p.m., 4453 Evangeline Trial)

---

NDP

HALFIAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill photo opportunity at the Halifax Forum Farmers' Market (8 a.m., 2901 Windsor St.)

HALIFAX — Policy Announcement at Victoria General Hospital (9:30 a.m., South St. at Tower Rd.)

HALIFAX — Photo opportunity as Burrill casts his vote in advance voting at a returning Office (10:15 a.m, 7105 Chebucto Rd.)