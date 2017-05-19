Witness in Halifax murder trial wanted on national warrant

Halifax police have sent out a national warrant for a witness in an ongoing murder trial.

In a release Friday, Halifax Regional Police said investigators with the Homicide Unit sent out a Canada-wide warrant for Walter Madeaus Brooks, a witness in the Supreme Court case against Demarques Shane Beals.

Beals is charged with the second-degree murder of Keya Knita Simon. The murder trial began in Halifax on May 15, and police said Walter Brooks is a witness in the trial.

The warrant for Brooks was issued on May 12 when he failed to make arrangements with police or the Crown to attend court.

In the Beals case, Halifax Regional Police responded to a stabbing at 117 Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth on Jan. 8, 2011.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Keya Simon unresponsive inside the front doors of the apartment building. Her 32-year-old sister had also been stabbed.

In August 2014, investigators charged Beals with second-degree murder in relation to Simon’s death.

Police said they believe Brooks is living in Orangeville, Ont., but is originally from the Halifax area.