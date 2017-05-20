Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Sunday, May 21.
---
Liberals
MAHONE BAY — Liberal leader Stephen McNeil visits Mahone Bay Lions Club Flea Market with candidate Suzanne Lohnes-Croft (9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m., 543 Main St.)
SHELBURNE — McNeil makes announcement (12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m., Shelburne waterfront, location to be determined)
TUSKET — Ice cream at Lickety Splitz with candidate Louis D'entremont (2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., 259NS-308)
YARMOUTH — McNeil visits Hope Centre with candidate Zach Churchill (3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., 84 Main St.)
BRIDGETOWN — Rally with McNeil (5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Bridgetown Legion Branch 33, 20 Jeffery St.)
---
Tories
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds media availability (10 a.m., Advanced Systems, 5678 Stanley St.)
LUNENBURG — Baillie campaign with candidate Brian Pickings (11:30 a.m.)
LUNENBURG — Baillie campaign with candidate Carole Hipwell (1:15 p.m.)
---
NDP
SYDNEY — NDP Leader Gary Burrill mainstreets with candidate candidate Madonna Doucette (11:45 a.m., Tim Hortons, 915 Victoria Rd.)
SYDNEY — Burrill holds media availability at Cape Breton rally with candidates Tammy Martin and Doucette (1 p.m., 780 Victoria Rd.)
SYDNEY — Burrill attends International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia event (2 p.m., Open Hearth Park, 109 Ferry St.)
NEW WATERFORD — Burrill attends BBQ at Cape Breton Centre (4 p.m., 327 Curran St.)
SYDNEY — Burrill canvasses with candidate Doucette (6 p.m., 853 George St.)