N.S. parties trade accusations about 'playing politics' with sexual assault

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Liberal and Tory parties are pointing fingers at one another for "playing politics" with sexual assault.

Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie says the Liberal government misled the public when it committed to hiring two special prosecutors to handle sexual assault cases.

The Tories claim an April letter from Nova Scotia's public prosecution service revealed that the Crown hires would provide training about sexual assault cases rather than fighting them in court.

Baillie characterized the move as a politically motivated bait-and-switch that will further diminish victims' faith in the justice system.

The Liberals say the special prosecutors will carry caseloads in addition to supporting other lawyers' cases and offering expertise throughout the courts.