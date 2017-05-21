Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Monday, May 22.
---
Liberals
DARTMOUTH — Liberal leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at candidate Joanne Bernard's campaign headquarters (1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., between Dominos and Subway restaurants, 118 Wyse Rd.)
---
Tories
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds media availability (9:30 a.m., 1482 Queen St.)
SPRINGHILL — Baillie campaigns (12:15 p.m.)
SPRINGHILL — Baillie casts vote in advance poll (1 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion, 10 Elgin St.)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Baillie campaigns with local candidates (3:30 p.m.)
COLCHESTER COUNTY — Baillie campaigns with local candidates (5:30 p.m.)
---
NDP
HALIFAX — NDP leader Gary Burrill attends BBQ at the Chebucto campaign office (11 a.m., 2017 Parker St.)