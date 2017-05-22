Proposed formula for Halifax council pay would've meant a smaller raise last year

A new proposed formula for calculating council pay would’ve meant a smaller raise for Halifax regional councillors last year.

The new formula, coming in a report to regional council on Tuesday, recommends using Statistics Canada’s Nova Scotia Average Industrial Weekly (AIW) earnings from September to September to calculate council remuneration. It’s the second formula recommended in little over a year, after the previous council voted down a recommendation from an independent committee.

“I think this iteration is a better reflection of our local economy and the people we serve, and we should have an interesting debate on Tuesday about that,” Deputy Mayor Steve Craig said in an interview. Craig has spearheaded the effort to change the formula, and brought the issue back to council last year.

The current formula takes a weighted average of the salaries in Halifax and seven Canadian municipalities, and adds 50 per cent of the difference between the highest salary in those municipalities and the average.

That formula gave councillors a 3.38 per cent raise earlier this year, retroactive to Nov. 1, 2016. It resulted in a lower number for the mayor, so his salary stayed the same.

In September 2016, Statistics Canada reported a 1.8 per cent increase year over year in Nova Scotia’s AIW, meaning councillors and the mayor would’ve received a 1.8 per cent raise.

If the AIW number was down, council pay would stay the same.

The staff report coming to council Tuesday compares Statistics Canada’s AIW to the more commonly known Consumer Price Index (CPI), and says staff picked the AIW because it’s “more closely linked to how wages are changing in the local market.”