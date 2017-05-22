Tristan Cleveland: Why you voting in the Nova Scotia election should be the law

Every Nova Scotian should be required to vote, because otherwise, politicians prioritize those who do, like the elderly, over those who don’t, like youth.

Just consider this Progressive Conservative promise: "We will offer free fishing licenses to seniors."

Their platform has only 26 fully-costed commitments and that’s one of them, a $27 discount off a hobby. Maybe if 75 per cent of youth voted last election, like seniors did, we would get free pizza. But since only 26 per cent of us voted, we’ll have to use our own money.

Given those numbers, it’s no surprise every party has allowed tuition to rise unsustainably for decades. It’s no surprise the Liberals even let universities increase tuition without limits for a year. Nor that they axed a $49.5 million tax incentive to keep graduates in Nova Scotia, replacing it with less than $10 million in new funding.

Compare that to when the Liberals proposed to make seniors pay for a larger proportion of drugs under pharmacare. Not only did they drop the proposal once seniors got angry, they spent $17,000 sending out letters to apologize for daring to think about it.

Keeping more youth in Nova Scotia may be a question of our economic survival, but as long as youth don’t vote, our political system is systematically biased against making any difficult decision on their behalf. Politicians only have so much time, resources and budget to go around, so it’s hard to avoid that folks who decide whether they have a job in four years will get a bigger slice.

Neighbourhoods that vote get knocks on the door. Groups that vote get budget.

And it’s not just youth who face this problem. Low-income renters without higher education vote less than high-income homeowners who have degrees. These disparities warp our political culture and risk leaving low-income people increasingly marginalized and frustrated. The people who most need to vote to ensure our biggest socio-economic problems get prioritized aren’t voting. That hurts all of us.

The fix for this problem is remarkably simple: just make voting mandatory.

It’s less draconian than it sounds. In Australia, the punishment for not showing up on election day is just a $20 fine, and yet that’s enough to nudge 94 per cent of voters into showing up. Research by the Political Studies Association shows it works. Mandatory voting erases the gaps between age, income and education.

Once there, people are free to submit a blank ballot if they don’t like the parties. Having to wait in line once every few years is a small price to pay for a democracy in which everyone’s priorities count.