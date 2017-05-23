Increased security, police presence planned for Salt-n-Pepa show in Halifax

The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax says there will an extra security presence for the I Love The 90s tour event on Wednesday night, following Monday’s deadly bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Salt-N-Pepa, along with other favourites such as C+C Music Factory and Young MC.

“In addition to standard security measures, such as bag checks, we will have an increased security and police presence for the event,” Events East spokesperson Erin Esiyok-Primevtold Metro Halifax in an email on Tuesday evening.

“We have an emergency operations plan and a crisis communications plan that we evaluate and update regularly based on world events and our experiences.”