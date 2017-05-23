Increased security, police presence planned for Salt-n-Pepa show in Halifax
Events East says the decision was made following Monday night's deadly bombing in Manchester, England.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax says there will an extra security presence for the I Love The 90s tour event on Wednesday night, following Monday’s deadly bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Salt-N-Pepa, along with other favourites such as C+C Music Factory and Young MC.
“In addition to standard security measures, such as bag checks, we will have an increased security and police presence for the event,” Events East spokesperson Erin Esiyok-Primevtold Metro Halifax in an email on Tuesday evening.
“We have an emergency operations plan and a crisis communications plan that we evaluate and update regularly based on world events and our experiences.”
Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd and Biz Markie are also scheduled to perform in the show dubbed an “arena-sized dance party” by Entertainment Weekly.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Police say Nova Scotia man released on strict conditions for child pornography offences
-
U.K. police hunt for accomplices in Manchester terror attack; bomber identified
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus