Downtown Halifax councillor pleased by Nova Scotia premier's 'vision' for new art gallery

Halifax Coun. Waye Mason said he was pleasantly surprised by Premier Stephen McNeil’s comments to regional council on Tuesday outlining his "vision" for a new art gallery on the waterfront.

“I was really quite taken by how the premier had some really in-depth views on transit, transportation and arts,” Mason said in an interview.

“It was surprising that it (a new art gallery) was one of the points he focused on. But I’m glad to hear it because I think it’s definitely a missing piece of what we need to see downtown.”

Mason said the idea to build a new art gallery has been “floating around” since he was first elected in 2012 and he believes it’s long overdue.

“It’s great to hear it being articulated by a leader because the lion’s share of the money will come from the province, not the city…The impression I get is they (the art gallery) have a really good idea what their program needs are, and if they were just going to pull the trigger and build an art gallery, they need $50 to $65 million,” he said.

“It’s a big project and for the province to bite that off, that could be several tens of millions of dollars for them so it’s good to hear (McNeil) talking about that.”

All three provincial party leaders addressed Halifax councillors on Tuesday to talk about how they would work with council if elected to lead the province on May 30.

NDP leader Gary Burrill outlined his commitment to improve public transit. He said if elected, he’d commit to an annual $5 million investment to help the city create a commuter rail system to help ease some of its traffic congestion woes.

Tory leader Jamie Baillie said he wasn’t going to make any political promises during his address to council, but said he was prepared to sit down and work out a renewed HRM charter. He also discussed challenges around growth, density and transit and talked about a “provincial capital district” designation for the city.