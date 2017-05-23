Halifax councillors agree to new formula for their salaries

After a lengthy debate that included two proposed amendments that were turned down, Halifax regional councillors voted in favour of a new formula for calculating their pay.

The new formula means councillors’ remuneration will be determined using Statistic Canada’s Nova Scotia Average Industrial Weekly (AIW) earnings from September to September. The formula would’ve meant a smaller raise for councillors last year.

The report brought to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday also recommended councillors be given an option to enrol in a pension plan and that transition pay be available for councillors who choose not to re-offer or who are defeated following an election.

Bedford Coun. Tim Outhit proposed an amendment to the motion that would only allow for a transition allowance if a councillor is not re-elected. He outlined his view that those who choose not to reoffer shouldn’t qualify.

“One of the motivators for this whole thing…is that we’re trying to relate more to the folks that we represent,” Outhit said.

“I just don’t know how many of those when they decide to quit a job would get three months, six months, a year of salary versus being terminated. I’m really struggling with that.”

Coun. Lisa Blackburn was one of four councillors who supported Outhit’s suggestion. She described the process of councillors making decisions about their own salaries as “icky.”

“When it comes to the transition allowances, I agree with Coun. Outhit with regards to it should be restricted to folks who are not re-elected,” she said.

Coun. Steve Adams also brought forward an amendment to the council remuneration motion. He suggested council agree to the recommendations, but not implement them until 2020. Until that time, salaries would be frozen.

“No matter what we do we are going to be wrong, I guarantee it, so I’m going to try my very best to be as less wrong as possible,” Adams said.

That suggested amendment was also defeated.