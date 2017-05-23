Halifax police find murder trial witness wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Halifax police say they’ve found the witness in a murder trial who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police sent out a national warrant on Friday for Walter Madeaus Brooks, a witness in the trial for Demarques Shane Beals, charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 killing of Keya Knita Simon.
The trial began in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on May 15, and Brooks is a witness.
On Tuesday, police said in a news release Brooks, originally from Halifax but living in Ontario, had contacted them, and his warrant “has been resolved.”