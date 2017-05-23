Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus

A Halifax man has been charged after police said he sexually assaulted two teenage girls on a bus.

On Saturday at 11:11 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report that a man on a Halifax Transit bus had approached two 13-year-old girls and touched them in a sexual manner.

One of the girls called a parent to tell them about what happened, who then called police.

Officers responded and arrested the man without incident in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway at 11:19 p.m. He was held in custody over the weekend.

Police don't say what route number the incident happened on.



Zachery Thomas Richard of Halifax, 23, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of breach of probation and one count of breach of an undertaking.