N.S. man was double legal limit when driving with child in car: police
TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after being arrested for drunk driving and having a child under 10 in the car with him.
Police say they apprehended the 45-year-old man after someone reported an erratic driver in Truro on Sunday.
Officers found the vehicle at a business on Willow Street and tested the driver, determining he was double the legal limit.
Police say a young child was removed from the vehicle and placed in the care of family members following the arrest.
The man's name was not released, but police say he is a resident of Musquodoboit, N.S.
He has been charged with impaired driving and placing a child under the age of 10 in danger by operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
(Global News)
