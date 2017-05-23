N.S. political leaders appear at Halifax council with one week left in campaign

HALIFAX — The leaders of Nova Scotia's three main political parties take their campaigns to Halifax City Hall today, a week before voters head to the polls.

Each leader is scheduled to attend Halifax city council while keeping their campaign activities in the city as they make a final push before the vote on May 30.

The appearances come after Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie said Monday that the provincial election is a vote about the future of health care.

Baillie accused Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil of sticking his head in the sand while the province's health system devolves into a state of "crisis."

McNeil countered by saying a re-elected Liberal government would improve access to primary care by creating 70 collaborative care clinics, spending $25 million to hire doctors and specialists and expanding tuition relief for medical professionals.