Three men in Nova Scotia charged in lobster theft and fraud case totalling $3 million

Three people in Nova Scotia are facing charges in an alleged lobster theft and fraud case totaling around $3 million.

The RCMP say in July of 2015, they received information about a Shag Harbour man allegedly defrauding a Shelburne County lobster company of $175,000 during the 2013-14 fishing season.

From that, a lengthy investigation was launched and more crimes committed, police allege.

“Evidence indicated that during the 2014-15 lobster fishing season, a Clark’s Harbour lobster company was defrauded of over $500,000. During the 2015-16 lobster fishing season, a Barrington company was defrauded of over $500,000, a Shelburne County company was defrauded of $1.7 million and a Taiwan company was defrauded of over $250,000,” a police statement issued on Tuesday said.

The RCMP have charged three men with the following:

• Terry Dale Banks of Shag Harbour – four counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000.

• Wayne Lawrence Banks of Shag Harbour – three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000.

• Christopher Olen Malone of Port Clyde: one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000.