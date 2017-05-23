Three men in Nova Scotia charged in lobster theft and fraud case totalling $3 million
The RCMP say the alleged crimes date back to the 2014 lobster season.
Three people in Nova Scotia are facing charges in an alleged lobster theft and fraud case totaling around $3 million.
The RCMP say in July of 2015, they received information about a Shag Harbour man allegedly defrauding a Shelburne County lobster company of $175,000 during the 2013-14 fishing season.
From that, a lengthy investigation was launched and more crimes committed, police allege.
“Evidence indicated that during the 2014-15 lobster fishing season, a Clark’s Harbour lobster company was defrauded of over $500,000. During the 2015-16 lobster fishing season, a Barrington company was defrauded of over $500,000, a Shelburne County company was defrauded of $1.7 million and a Taiwan company was defrauded of over $250,000,” a police statement issued on Tuesday said.
The RCMP have charged three men with the following:
• Terry Dale Banks of Shag Harbour – four counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000.
• Wayne Lawrence Banks of Shag Harbour – three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000.
• Christopher Olen Malone of Port Clyde: one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000.
All three men have been released from custody on conditions and will return to court on Aug. 24.