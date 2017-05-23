Police say Nova Scotia man released on strict conditions for child pornography offences
The RCMP say the man in his 20s was arrested on May 18 and appeared in court Tuesday.
Police in Nova Scotia say a man has been released on strict conditions after appearing in court on child pornography charges.
The RCMP say officers searched a home in the community of Bible Hill on May 18 and arrested a 24-year-old man.
Evan James Nelson is now charged with making available child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He appeared in Truro provincial court on Tuesday, and according to police, was released on strict conditions.
The force says Nelson will return to court May 31.
