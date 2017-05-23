Survey shows most residents disagree with removing Edward Cornwallis' name from Halifax assets

New numbers show the majority of Haligonians surveyed would prefer to keep Edward Cornwallis’ name displayed around the city.

The survey from Corporate Research Associates Inc. (CRA) released Tuesday comes nearly a month after Halifax regional council voted in favour of an expert panel to advise council “regarding any changes to the commemoration of Edward Cornwallis on municipal assets, including Cornwallis Park and Cornwallis Street.”

In 1749, the so-called founder of Halifax offered a bounty for Mi’kmaq scalps. In recent years, there’s been a growing movement to have the statue of him removed from his namesake park.

The survey says 58 per cent of residents in the Halifax Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) disagree Cornwallis’ name should be removed from public infrastructure.

“As is often the case, the opinion of the silent majority is counter to that presented in public discourse about an issue,” Don Mills, chairman of CRA, said in the release.

Three in 10 (31 per cent) agree the name should be removed, four per cent neither agree nor disagree, and seven per cent do not know or do not offer an opinion on the matter.

The CRA release said men and older residents are more likely than women and younger residents to disagree that Edward Cornwallis’ name should be removed.

The results are part of the CRA Urban Report, a telephone survey of 400 Halifax CMA adult residents, 18 years of age or older, conducted from April 20 to May 6.