Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial heard Tuesday that Taylor Samson’s blood was found on evidence recovered from Sandeson’s family’s farm.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s remains were never found.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday, the jury of seven women and seven men heard testimony from Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. James Wasson, the forensic file coordinator in the case.

Wasson processed and photographed evidence seized from Sandeson’s apartment, his family’s farm and his vehicle, and sent evidence to the RCMP forensic lab in Ottawa for testing.

That evidence included swabs of red staining on Sandeson’s 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun and its clips, the bullet found in his window casing, and swabs from a large black duffel bag and a blue tarp found inside an old ice cream truck at the Sandeson farm.

Wasson didn’t indicate the results of all testing during his testimony on Tuesday, but he said the red staining on the duffel bag and the blue tarp were both found to be Samson’s blood.

On the handgun, Wasson said he found six bloodstains, and sent off a sample from the largest one, which tested positive for human blood with a presumptive test. The Crown said in its opening statement that Samson's DNA was found on that gun and the bullet lodged in Sandeson's window casing.