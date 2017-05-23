'It's really easy:' Unpacked Halifax becomes first zero waste store in Maritimes

A new Halifax business is taking the packaging out of shopping.

Starting as a pop-up at farmers markets and events around the HRM, Caira Clark launched Unpacked Halifax this May as the east coast’s first zero-waste store providing package-free food, home, and body products.

“People are very aware of environmental issues. We have a good recycling system ... and there’s lots of environment organizations so I think in terms of the kind of climate in Halifax it works well for an environmental-based business,” Clark said Tuesday.

A sustainability graduate from Dalhousie University, Clark said she became interested in the zero waste lifestyle over the past couple years, where people try to create as little garbage as possible, and saw similar businesses starting up in Europe, the U.S., and British Columbia.

The first Unpacked pop-up happened a couple weeks ago at Patagonia for Open City, Clark said, and it was amazing to see how many people were dropping in.

“People were coming in who had found us online and were pretty enthusiastic. It was great and there was lots of new people who just happened upon us that were interested as well,” Clark said.

Clark said while some cities like Montreal and Toronto are home to zero waste initiatives, her model is the first in the Maritimes.

Anyone can bring their own reusable containers like glass jars, plastic Tupperware, cloth bags and more to Unpacked, Clark said, then choose a product like flour, beans, shampoo, dish soap or detergent.

“It’s mostly products that are really hard to find without packaging,” Clark said.

Clark weighs the container, fills it up with whatever the customer wants, and the price is purely the cost of the product along a 100 gram metric that varies depending on the goods.

All the Unpacked products come from Nova Scotia except their quinoa from Saskatchewan, Clark said.

Although many Canadians likely heard about zero waste shopping when Bulk Barn announced they’d allow reusable containers this year, Clark said for those who are curious there are many reasons to try and branch out with local products, including cutting down on your carbon footprint.

“It’s affordable because you can buy as much or little as you like of products, and also there’s health benefits as well because you’re not buying processed goods,” Clark said.

“It’s really easy.”

Although Clark has a day job right now and runs Unpacked with help from family and friends, she said if the momentum continues she’d like to expand into a physical storefront.