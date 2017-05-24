Grocery store worker has knife pulled on them during Halifax robbery
Police say the accused was in his teens and was arrested near the Barrington Street location.
Police say a worker had a knife pulled on them after confronting a teen in a Halifax grocery store robbery.
Halifax Regional Police say around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was inside the Barrington Street Atlantic Superstore, when he allegedly concealed an item and tried to leave without paying.
An employee approached the youth, who according to police, pulled a knife and left the store on foot. The worker wasn’t injured.
A short time later police arrested the suspect in the area of Fenwick and Queen streets.
The Dartmouth boy has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.