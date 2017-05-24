'You are Beautiful': Bedford girl pens poem to tackle bullying and body shaming

When Kim Harrisson, 13, found herself the victim of nasty bullying early in the school year, she was fortunate enough to be able to open up to her supportive mother, school and therapist.

But she knew not everyone is as lucky. So the Grade 8 student decided to share her experiences in a poem that has captured the imagination of her peers and adults alike.

The 13-year-old said her goal is to try to make people think about beauty in a different way.

“Online there’s always this figure of a perfect person and even in stores you see the models giving you an idea that’s just not realistic. We’re comparing ourselves to these people but we just can’t be that,” she said.

“I decided why not let it out there? I’m not the only person who has gone through this. I thought it was a good opportunity to kind of get angry about the subject and lash out.”

Harrisson recently delivered her poem as part of a slam poetry project at her school, Ecole secondaire du Sommet. She said the room got very loud as her peers snapped their fingers in approval and agreement.

Her mother, Annie Belanger, shared her daughter’s work with friends and colleagues and said the feedback, and the tears, were moving as it showed that her daughter’s words strike a chord with people.

“She proved to me that she was very mature and also by what she wrote it made me understand that she feels confident with who she is now,” Belanger said.

“It makes me see too that physical appearance isn’t so important for her and it shouldn’t be for other people either. I was very proud and I found it inspiring for adults too. It makes you think.”

Harrisson, who sings and writes songs also, said writing comes naturally to her and she hopes to continue with the goal of inspiring others. She already has plans for her future career.

“I do want to be a therapist. The teacher that has helped me through my bullying has inspired me to do what she does,” Harrisson said.

“I want to be able to do what she does for other people.”

Kim Harrisson's poem, 'Beautiful'

Insecurities, insecurities are something that fill every human body. So for a second take every horrible, terrible, dreadful, awful detestable thought you have about yourself and put it away.

You are Beautiful .

I know it may be hard to believe because we see it everywhere, the perfect girl with a flat stomach and flawless make-up, and a tall guy with a six-pack and muscular arms causing our personalities to bleed. There is no such thing as perfect.

So all of us, let’s stop being scared like there is no light left.

You are Beautiful.

So let’s stop hiding behind a baggy shirt and puffy pair of sweatpants and embrace your curves. And yes people will maybe shame you or laugh but you know what? It’s because they’re filled with insecurities too. It’s crazy how this one word can slowly ruin us, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour and day by day…..

You are Beautiful.

Beauty isn’t about your face or your body, it’s about your personality and respect, it’s about how pure your heart is and so much more.

You are Beautiful.

So instead of waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror and saying all the things you hate about yourself say the things you like about yourself. Those things are what make you who you are, flaws are what make us, us. And in the end you only have yourself and if you don’t love yourself how is anyone else supposed to love you. If you don’t respect yourself, how is anyone else supposed to respect you.

So take it from someone who sees you for you, so let me tell you that you are beautiful.