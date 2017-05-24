Calgary motorcyclist accused of drinking and stunting on Nova Scotia highway

Police say a motorcyclist who was twice the legal limit for alcohol has been charged with stunting for driving almost 160 kilometres per hour on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

The RCMP say the 30-year-old driver from Calgary was pulled over on Monday evening near Exit 11 in the community of Blockhouse, Lunenburg Co., after being clocked at 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

“Upon further investigation, the police officer determined the driver had been drinking, and he was taken for a breath test. His breath samples were approximately twice the legal limit,” a RCMP statement said.

Police say the man was arrested for impaired driving, but so far no charges have been laid in relation to that offence.