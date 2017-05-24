Dartmouth does the dog paddle: Sportsplex to host charity puppy swim this weekend

A Dartmouth pool is literally going to the dogs this weekend as dozens of pups are set to splash around for a good cause.

In light of the Dartmouth Sportsplex closing for “long awaited” renovations on May 28, on Wednesday the municipality announced an upcoming dog swim with Camp Bow Wow before draining the pool.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon, Camp Bow Wow clients can bring their dog for a swim in the pool. A HRM release said there would be balls, tugs, and lots of of toys.

Although the entrance fee for the swim is $20 with all proceeds going to Bide Awhile Animal Shelter and Marley’s Hope Dog Rescue, luckily the adorable event is also open to non-dog owners with spectators welcome for a suggested donation of $5.

HRM said the dogs will be swimming in the training pool, which has a maximum depth of 3.5 feet. Camp Bow Wow staff trained in canine first aid, as well as Sportsplex lifeguards, will be there to ensure all pups and owners have a safe time.

Due to limited pool space the swim is open to Camp Bow Wow clients only, and those people must pre-register with the business as there will be no registration on Sunday.

The Sportsplex will undergo massive $22 million renovations over the next 18 months that will completely gut and change the building, with just the ice surface set to reopen in the fall.