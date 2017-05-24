News / Halifax

Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall

Police say no one was injured in mishap getting some shares on social media.

The accident scene on Wednesday morning.

What a way to start your morning.

Halifax Regional Police say no one was hurt when a car went backwards through a fence and landed on its back end around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Dutch Village Road.

According to police, the 28-year-old driver thought he had put the car into drive, but it was actually in reverse. As they say, the rest is history.

Photographs of the car standing upright on its rear tires perched against a brick wall have been popping up on social media throughout the morning on Wednesday.

