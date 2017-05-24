Police in Nova Scotia looking for armed men who assaulted female store employees

Police are looking for two men who assaulted two female store clerks after the women tried to stop them from stealing.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said at 8:50 p.m. on May 23, Colchester District RCMP received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store near Plains Road in Debert.

Police said two men, one of whom had a firearm, entered the store and demanded money, cigarettes, and lotto tickets.

When the two female store employees tried to stop the men from stealing, the men assaulted them. The suspects then left the store with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The employees had minor injuries and didn’t require hospital treatment.

The suspects are described as white and both were wearing dark clothing and gloves. Their faces and heads were covered with bandanas and toques, and one of the men wore sunglasses.

One of the men is described as about 5’10” to 6’2” tall with a thin build and a round face. The second man is described as 5’7” to 5’10” with a heavier build.