Outdoor film series will screen Canadian comedies in Halifax Public Gardens this summer
Starting late June, catch some movies on the big screen amidst the flowers and trees this summer in the Halifax gardens.
Haligonians will be watching outdoor movies somewhere a little greener this summer.
The Atlantic Film Festival (AFF) made the announcement Wednesday that their main Outdoor Film Experience events will be on a 30-foot inflatable screen at the Halifax Public Gardens with a series called Canadian Comedy, Eh?
Strange Brew screens on June 30:
The Grand Seduction on July 21:
Meatballs on August 11:
Susan Nixon, Chair of the 150th Anniversary Committee of the Friends of the Public Gardens, said in the release that movie screenings in the Gardens were once a regular feature of city life.
In recent years the featured outdoor films have been held on the Halifax waterfront by the Tall Ships Quay.
Also new this year, the Outdoor Film Experience is partnering with Feed Nova Scotia to ask viewers to bring a food donation if they’re able.
Besides the Public Gardens events, there will be a Tall Ships-themed screening of The Pirates – Band of Misfits July 28, and two screenings at the Pondside Amphitheatre at Dartmouth Crossing of Moana (July 15) and Lego Batman Movie (August 12).
Concessions will be available on site, all films start at dusk, and gates open one hour before each screening. Check for weather updates and cancellations by tuning into Virgin Radio 101.3 or visiting atlanticfilm.com. There are no rain dates.