Roundup of Nova Scotia campaign news

(NSElxn-Tories-Health)

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader says the health care system has long struggled with such problems as emergency room closures and doctor shortages, but worsening circumstances in recent years have created a crisis.

Jamie Baillie says it's a cop-out to argue such problems aren't fixable because they've been around for several years.

He says the first step to fixing the system's problems is realizing how acute they are in areas such as mental health, and Baillie says that's something the Liberals under Premier Stephen McNeil haven't done.

But McNeil argues the PC leader is trying to "scare people," adding that while there are challenges, short-term fixes won't solve the problem.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Debate)

Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are getting ready for the second televised debate of the election campaign.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are set to participate in a roundtable debate at Saint Mary's University in Halifax tomorrow.

In the first debate hosted by CBC last week, all three party leaders held their own in a discussion that focused on health care, education and the economy.

The debate will be televised on CTV News at 6:30 p.m.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Liberals-Young-People)

Premier Stephen McNeil says if he's re-elected on May 30 he will make keeping young Nova Scotians in the province a priority.

The Liberal leader says his plan includes creating jobs for young people to stay and work in the province.

He's also promising to forgive all provincial student debt for Nova Scotians who study here and graduate within five years.

McNeil also says a first-time homebuyers' program to help young families buy their first homes is an incentive for young people to stay in Nova Scotia.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NDP-Health)

The leader of the New Democrats says health care is the number one issue he is hearing on people's doorsteps this campaign.

Gary Burrill says his party believes improvements can be made by setting priorities, working with health professionals to identify needs, and then properly funding those areas.

During last week's television debate, Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil said while there are challenges in the system there isn't a crisis.

The NDP leader disagrees and says health care is a critical issue facing the province.

(The Canadian Press)