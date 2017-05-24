Taylor Samson's DNA found on William Sandeson's gun, bullet in window casing: expert witness

An expert witness told the jury in William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial on Wednesday that Taylor Samson's DNA was found on evidence from Sandeson's apartment and his family's farm.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson's body was never found.

DNA specialist Florence Célestin, who works at the RCMP forensic lab in Ottawa, testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday. With nearly 15 years experience in the lab, Célestin was qualified as an expert witness in the trial, allowed to give opinion evidence.

Célestin told the jury that DNA matching the profile of Samson's was found in swabs taken from Sandeson’s Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, and on a bullet lodged in the window casing of his apartment. Pieces of the floor in Sandeson's kitchen, along with swabs from the chair in the kitchen and swabs from the bathroom were also found to contain Samson's DNA.

Swabs from a shower curtain, a tarp and a large black duffel bag found at Sandeson's family's farm contained Samson's DNA as well, Célestin said.

On cross-examination, the defence asked about possible contamination of evidence that came into the lab. The bag containing pieces of the floor in Sandeson’s apartment was ripped when it arrived at the lab, but Célestin said that didn’t cause concern of contamination.