Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Wednesday, May 24.
Liberals
SYDNEY — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil to make an announcement (10 a.m.)
SYDNEY — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil has lunch at the Sydney Chamber of Commerce (12 p.m., 74 Esplanade St.)
SYDNEY — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil campaigns (2:30 p.m., Charlotte Street)
Tories
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media availability (9:30 a.m., 5678 Stanley St.)
HANTS WEST — Campaigning with candidate Janice Munroe Dodge (11:30)
KINGS NORTH — Campaigning with candidate John Lohr (1 p.m.)
KINGS SOUTH — Campaigning with candidate Peter Harrison (2 p.m.)
ANNAPOLIS — Campaigning with candidate Ginny Hurlock (3 p.m.)
KINGS WEST —Campaigning with candidate Chris Palmer (4 p.m.)
SOUTH BERWICK — Health care Rally AT South Berwick Community Centre (6:30 p.m., 4518 Highway 1)
NDP
DARTMOUTH — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement with candidate Sue Leblanc (9:30 a.m., 451 Windmill Rd.)
