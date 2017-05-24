News / Halifax

Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Wednesday, May 24.

---

Liberals

SYDNEY — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil to make an announcement (10 a.m.)

SYDNEY — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil has lunch at the Sydney Chamber of Commerce (12 p.m., 74 Esplanade St.)

SYDNEY — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil campaigns (2:30 p.m., Charlotte Street) 

---

Tories

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media availability (9:30 a.m., 5678 Stanley St.)

HANTS WEST — Campaigning with candidate Janice Munroe Dodge (11:30)

KINGS NORTH — Campaigning with candidate John Lohr (1 p.m.)

KINGS SOUTH — Campaigning with candidate Peter Harrison (2 p.m.)

ANNAPOLIS — Campaigning with candidate Ginny Hurlock (3 p.m.)

KINGS WEST —Campaigning with candidate Chris Palmer (4 p.m.)

SOUTH BERWICK — Health care Rally AT South Berwick Community Centre (6:30 p.m., 4518 Highway 1)

---

NDP

DARTMOUTH — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement with candidate Sue Leblanc (9:30 a.m., 451 Windmill Rd.)

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular