Meteorologists predict "above average" 2017 hurricane season for Maritimes

Meteorologists are warning the public to get prepared for a slightly above average hurricane season.

With the 2017 season beginning June 1, prediction numbers were released Thursday.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist, Bob Robichaud said Canadians can expect 11-17 named storms, 5-9 reaching hurricane status, and 2-4 of those hurricanes actually making it to major hurricane status.

In an average year, Robichaud said there are typically around 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

Robichaud said there are a few variables that would cause this slight increase.

First, temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean are above average, and are increasing fairly rapidly, he said.

Temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are also a factor, dictating whether we enter an El Niño, or a La Nina, determining the level of severity of hurricane activity in the Atlantic, said Robichaud.

“What we’re dealing with now is a neutral situation, going towards El Niño but there is a lot of uncertainty as to whether it will actually be an El Niño by the time we reach the peak of hurricane season,” he said.

“That’s why we are expecting an above average season, because if we are in an El Niño by then we will be in a fairly weak one.”

Here is a list of the worst and most memorable hurricanes to hit Nova Scotia since hurricane Juan in 2003:

1. Hurricane Matthew: Oct. 10, 2016

A low pressure system fueld by the hurricanes moisture brought winds of 100km/h and a 24 hour rain fall high of 102mm in Halifax.

2. Hurricane Arthur: July 5, 2014

Although reduced to a post tropical storm by the time it hit the Maritimes, Arthur brought winds of up to 110km/h, knocking out power to more than 290,000 homes and businesses.

3. Hurricane Sandy: Oct. 29-30, 2012

Extreme wind created waves up to eight meters high along the Nova Scotian coast.

4. Hurricane Earl: Sept. 3, 2010

Earl went from hurricane status, to tropical storm, and back to hit Nova Scotia as a category 1 hurricane, bringing with it wind gusts of 120 km/h

5. Hurricane Bill: Aug. 23, 2009

Knocked out power to thousands across Nova Scotia, and flooded many roadways.

6. Hurricane Noel: Nov. 4, 2007