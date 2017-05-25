New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial

William Sandeson’s handgun was used to shoot someone “in close proximity” according to a blood stain pattern expert who testified in his first-degree murder trial.

RCMP Sgt. Adrian Butler took the stand in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday. He was qualified as the second expert witness in the trial, after a DNA expert testified on Wednesday that Taylor Samson’s DNA was found on Sandeson’s gun, and on other items found in his apartment and at his family’s farm.

Sandeson is accused of killing Samson on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.

Butler told the jury Thursday he observed photos taken of Sandeson’s Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, and found more than 50 bloodstains, mostly on the left side of the slide, the moving top part of the weapon.

Staining on the muzzle – the face of the barrel of the gun – indicated the gunshot had produced what Butler called back spatter.

"The fact that there's spatter stains on the muzzle of the gun means it was in close proximity to the blood source," Butler said.

He testified that the proximity was within two to four feet of a blood source, and in his opinion, it was likely closer to two feet.

“It’s hard to come up with another explanation” for the staining pattern, Butler said.

On cross-examination, the defence challenged Butler on whether the stains he observed were in fact bloodstains.

A DNA report entered into evidence the day before indicated the stains on the gun weren’t confirmed to be blood, but the DNA expert who testified said that’s because her lab prefers to use samples for DNA rather than to confirm blood.

Butler told the jury he believes the staining on Sandeson’s handgun was blood.

The jury also heard Thursday from the younger brother of the accused, Adam Sandeson.

Sandeson told the jury his brother said he was going to bring some laundry to his house on Chestnut Street on the morning of Aug. 17, 2015.

That night, Sandeson saw his brother, who didn't mention laundry, but said, "something might smell a little in the basement."

Sandeson went to the basement and found an adidas backpack full of marijuana. The next day, he and his roommates found a Kitchen Aid box along with the backpack.

After finding out that his brother was charged with murder, Sandeson’s roommates contacted a lawyer and told the police what was in their basement. Those bags and the box – along with the 20 pounds of marijuana found in them – were shown to the jury earlier in the trial.

The trial is expected to resume Monday morning.