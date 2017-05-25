New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial

William Sandeson’s handgun was used to shoot someone “in close proximity” according to a blood stain pattern expert who testified in his first-degree murder trial.
RCMP Sgt. Adrian Butler took the stand in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday. He was qualified as the second expert witness in the trial, after a DNA expert testified on Wednesday that Taylor Samson’s DNA was found on Sandeson’s gun, and on other items found in his apartment and at his family’s farm.
Sandeson is accused of killing Samson on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.
Butler told the jury Thursday he observed photos taken of Sandeson’s Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, and found more than 50 bloodstains, mostly on the left side of the slide, the moving top part of the weapon.
Staining on the muzzle – the face of the barrel of the gun – indicated the gunshot had produced what Butler called back spatter.
"The fact that there's spatter stains on the muzzle of the gun means it was in close proximity to the blood source," Butler said.
He testified that the proximity was within two to four feet of a blood source, and in his opinion, it was likely closer to two feet.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A close-up photo of staining on the muzzle of William Sandeson's handgun.
“It’s hard to come up with another explanation” for the staining pattern, Butler said.
On cross-examination, the defence challenged Butler on whether the stains he observed were in fact bloodstains.
A DNA report entered into evidence the day before indicated the stains on the gun weren’t confirmed to be blood, but the DNA expert who testified said that’s because her lab prefers to use samples for DNA rather than to confirm blood.
Butler told the jury he believes the staining on Sandeson’s handgun was blood.
The jury also heard Thursday from the younger brother of the accused, Adam Sandeson.
Sandeson told the jury his brother said he was going to bring some laundry to his house on Chestnut Street on the morning of Aug. 17, 2015.
That night, Sandeson saw his brother, who didn't mention laundry, but said, "something might smell a little in the basement."
Sandeson went to the basement and found an adidas backpack full of marijuana. The next day, he and his roommates found a Kitchen Aid box along with the backpack.
After finding out that his brother was charged with murder, Sandeson’s roommates contacted a lawyer and told the police what was in their basement. Those bags and the box – along with the 20 pounds of marijuana found in them – were shown to the jury earlier in the trial.
The trial is expected to resume Monday morning.
Photos entered into evidence this week showing staining on William Sandeson's handgun, and other photos taken during the course of the investigation into Taylor Samson's murder:
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A tattoo on William Sandeson's back.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A photo showing bruising on William Sandeson's right shoulder.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A red-stained $20 bill found in a backpack in William Sandeson's apartment.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A close-up photo of staining of a $20 bill found in William Sandeson's apartment. A police officer testified during the trial that that backpack smelled like decomposition.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A bullet in the chamber of William Sandeson's 9mm handgun.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
In this photo, a small red stain is visible under the 'S' in Smith and Wesson on William Sandeson's handgun.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
The muzzle of William Sandeson's handgun, where a blood stain pattern expert testified he observed a pattern that shows the weapon was fired in close proximity to a blood source.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A stain on the slide of William Sandeson's handgun.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
Stained towels found in a garbage bag at William Sandeson's family's farm in Truro.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A blue tarp found at William Sandeson's family's farm. A DNA expert testified Taylor Samson's DNA was found on a swab from that tarp.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A close-up of staining on the tarp.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
Hair on a large black duffel bag found at William Sandeson's family's farm. A DNA expert testified that Taylor Samson's DNA was found on that duffel bag.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
The large black duffel bag recovered from William Sandeson's family's farm in Truro. On surveillance video shown to the jury in the trial, Taylor Samson is seen carrying a large black duffel bag into Sandeson's apartment.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
The strap on the large black duffel bag was ripped when police found it.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A closer photo of the ripped strap.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A photo showing the length of the bag, approximately 42 inches, or three and a half feet.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
Red staining on the duffel bag.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
More staining on the duffel bag.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A blue adidas duffel bag found in an ice cream truck on William Sandeson's family's farm. Inside this bag, which a police officer testified smelled of decomposition, police found the larger black duffel bag.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A shower curtain found at William Sandeson's family's farm. Multiple police officers have testified during the trial that the shower Sandeson's apartment had no curtain, and a DNA expert told the jury Taylor Samson's DNA was found on the shower curtain.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
Twenty pounds of marijuana on the floor of the Nova Scotia Supreme Courtroom hosting William Sandeson's trial. Police seized the marijuana in a backpack, a grocery bag and a Kitchen Aid box in Sandeson's brothers house. Sandeson's text messages show he was supposed to buy 20 pounds of marijuana from Taylor Samson the night he was last seen, Aug. 15, 2015.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court
A letter from a psychic telling police where to look for Taylor Samson's body.