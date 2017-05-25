Correctional Officers protest safety concerns at Burnside jail

Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility is enforcing a new system for monitoring offenders, which has left many Correctional Officers in fear for their personal safety.

Around 50 correctional officers took to the streets on Thursday in Burnside to protest management’s decision to implement the new working model of direct supervision, without taking the proper steps to ensure safety of the staff.

The new model ensures a correctional officer will be in the day room with offenders at all times - a move away from the prior model which allowed officers to remain behind a glass barriers in another room, entering only to do rounds every 30 minutes, or to deal with incidents as they occur.

Jason MacLean, president of the NSEGU and a Correctional Officer at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility, said the other institutions across the province that have implemented this type of monitoring have, at minimum, a three and a half foot barrier to offer protection to staff in the case of a threat. Despite recent renovations to the Burnside facility, MacLean said management has still not put these safety precautions in place.

“The whole time they were doing this construction, the occupational health and safety committee has been telling the employer that there are more things needed to be put in place for their safety, and one main part is having a barrier, about waist-high,” said MacLean.

“In the newest building that they built, it came standard with the jail ... and here the superintendent and the director are refusing to put a barrier in there.”

In response to the concerns, the Department of Justice said in an email statement that they have developed a "hazard risk assessment" to address construction issues as they arise.

"As the renovations take place, there will be fewer offenders at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility. Staff will also be undergoing training on the direct supervision model during this time. We have consulted with the union and continue to work with staff to understand their concerns and ensure their safety," the statement said.