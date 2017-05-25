Deadmau5 to headline free outdoor concert on Halifax Common for Canada Day

Halifax Regional Municipality has announced the headliners for this years Canada day celebration in the city.

Deadmau5 and CUBE 2.1 will take the stage to ring in the 150th anniversary of confederation.

The Canadian DJ, from Toronto who plays a variety of house and electronic music while donning a mouse head, will play a free outdoor concert on the main stage at the Halifax Common during the July 1 celebration.

The day of festivities will also include local favourite, Matt Mays, Celtic band Ashelin, Poet Laureate Rebecca Thomas, Francophone Rockers Izabelle Ouellet, and Reeny Smith from North Preston and Neptune Theatre will present a tribute to Stan Rogers.