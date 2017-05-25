Garrison Brewing waiting to weigh your fresh local rhubarb for its seasonal concoction

For the second year in a row, Garrison Brewing is asking the public to bring in their fresh-picked rhubarb for credit towards their rhubarb brew.

“We had so many people bring so much in last year we had to rethink how to manage the response,” Garrison Brewing’s Brian Titus said in a media release.

"This year we’ll be limiting it to 10 pounds (of rhubarb) per person so that as many people as possible can participate in making this unique local beer."

Fresh, local rhubarb (not frozen or store-bought) will earn you a free beer sample plus “Rhubucks,” in-store credit of $1 per pound of rhubarb.