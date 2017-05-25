'We still have a big problem here:' Quentrel Provo on his Stop the Violence march being as important as ever

When the community takes to the streets of Halifax for the fifth annual Stop the Violence march this Sunday, founder and anti-violence advocate Quentrel Provo will be front and centre.

In 2013, he organized the first march just one month after his cousin Kaylin Diggs was killed by gun violence.

The largest turnout was last April, when about 800 people marched against violence in the wake of the gun deaths of three young men in a single week.

Provo said although there has only been one homicide so far this year, the need for an anti-violence march is more important than ever.

Metro: What has changed since you first started Stop the Violence five years ago?

Provo: I remember the very first march we had. As you know it was a month after my cousin Kaylin was killed. It is the reason why I started Stop the Violence so there was a lot of emotion, a lot of pain. We we had a lot of families come together who had lost loved ones to violence. Everyone walked together from Sullivan’s Pond all the way to the Halifax Common…It was a very powerful statement. You fast forward five years later…It used to just be a small community thing but it has really grown over the years.

Metro: Last year’s march was especially difficult for you. Can you talk about what made that event stand out?

Provo: Last year there was a lot of pain that week starting off from the Tyler Richards (murder) to Naricho Clayton then Dericho Downey…Those three deaths in one week really was an eye opener for not just the community that those young men were from, but for the province as a whole. We’d never seen something like that you know, three homicides in six days. Everyone came out…and it wasn’t about race and it wasn’t about age and it wasn’t about religion. Everyone was one. That’s the message that I want to bring…That it doesn’t matter if you have seven young black men killed or five white guys or native women. It’s violence. This is the problem. Violence is the common denominator.

Metro: You pointed out that even though the homicide rate currently stands at one, the need for a Stop the Violence march is more important than ever. Why is that?

Provo: Violent crime is up 80 per cent. And that never gets talked about. This is what happens before it ends in a homicide. If that’s up 80 per cent we still have a big problem here. People have said we haven’t had much violence or anything this year. So we only associate it as violence when someone is killed? What about the human trafficking cases going on? The sexual assaults happening? All the (violent) robberies? That’s where it starts. That homicide at the end? We don’t want to get there. We have to stop it before it gets there. That’s been my biggest frustration, people thinking we don’t have violence here this year because we only have one homicide.

Metro: What can people expect from this year’s event?

Provo: Besides the march, Kayley Dixon will do a poem about sexual violence because that has been a big issue this year especially for our young women…I’m also going give a platform to at least two or three people who’ve been victims of violence.

Metro: What kind of turnout do you expect this Sunday?

Provo: I am expecting a large turnout. Maybe not the turnout we had last year, because last year was that horrible week that we had and it was still fresh and everything. But I am expecting a large turnout as always…At the end of the day I am not worried about the amount of people. I’m more concerned that people hear the message.