Balls, safes, and liquor stolen in Halifax-area golf club break-in: police

Police are looking for information after a Halifax-area golf course had multiple items worth tens of thousands of dollars stolen earlier this month.



On May 7, an employee discovered that a break-in had happened overnight at golf club on Brunello Boulevard in Timberlea, according to a Halifax RCMP release.

The stolen items include two safes, electronics, tools, liquor, clothing, golf equipment, golf balls, and gloves. Several of the golf balls were in cases with the The Links at Brunello logo on them, police said.

The value of the items is estimated to be about $90,000.