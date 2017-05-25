Balls, safes, and liquor stolen in Halifax-area golf club break-in: police
The Links at Brunello break-in happened between May 6 and 7, and RCMP are looking for any tips from the public.
Police are looking for information after a Halifax-area golf course had multiple items worth tens of thousands of dollars stolen earlier this month.
On May 7, an employee discovered that a break-in had happened overnight at golf club on Brunello Boulevard in Timberlea, according to a Halifax RCMP release.
The stolen items include two safes, electronics, tools, liquor, clothing, golf equipment, golf balls, and gloves. Several of the golf balls were in cases with the The Links at Brunello logo on them, police said.
The value of the items is estimated to be about $90,000.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, or anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.