Nova Scotia's party leaders to participate in second televised debate

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are to take part in the second televised debate of the May 30 election campaign tonight.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are to participate in a roundtable format before an audience at Saint Mary's University in Halifax.

The debate, to be televised by CTV, follows one last Thursday hosted by CBC.

In the first contest, all three party leaders held their own in a discussion that focused on health care, education and the economy.

Those issues, especially health care, are expected to be prominent again.