From Riverdance and OBEY to a garden party: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Lord of the Dance: Lose yourself in the soaring music, stomping feet, and flying leaps of the iconic Riverdance this weekend. The Irish dance troupe lands in town for five shows at the Scotiabank Centre as part of their 20th anniversary world tour. The milestone production will have new costumes, lighting and the debut of an a cappella hard-shoe number by female dancers. Shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $64.75 and are available at the Ticket Atlantic box office, by phone at (902) 451-1221, participating Atlantic Superstore outlets, or ticketatlantic.com.

Mush, human! One of Halifax’s wackiest events, the annual Hali-ditarod takes the famous Alaskan Iditarod race and replaces the sled dogs with people. The snow gear is switched to crazy costumes, and participants are hitched to shopping carts rather than sleds. Come check out an epic event that includes a race, costume contest, games, food, and fundraising for the Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank. Drop by the Emera Oval on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Supporting veterans: Canadians know the ongoing conversation around military members with PTSD has shown how badly these service members need supports and care. The Army Navy Air Force Unit 373 at 2409 Maynard Street in Halifax is hosting a community fundraising event this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with a DJ, food, and more to gather funding support for veterans dealing with PTSD. There’s no cover charge, but there is a “half the take draw” with tickets at $2 each or three for $5.

A garden grows in North Dartmouth: With the help of more than 100 neighbours, teams, businesses and more, the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre is holding their second annual Gardening Party this Sunday to double the size and impact of the current farm on Primrose Street. Many hands are needed to haul dirt, assemble beds and build farm rows among other gardening activities, then volunteers will enjoy a meal supported by local food providers. The event is 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. rain or shine, and anyone can register at dartmouthfamilycentre.ca.