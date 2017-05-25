Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Friday, May 26.
---
Liberals
HALIFAX — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil will make an announcement at Blue Drop (10 a.m., 36 Solutions Drive)
SACKVILLE — McNeil attends an open house lunch with Stephen Gough (1 p.m., 1710 Sackville Drive)
COLE HARBOUR — McNeil attends a meet and greet at Palladium Family Restaurant (2:15 p.m., 942 Cole Harbour Road)
---
Tories
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie hold a media availability (9:30 a.m., 5678 Stanley Street)
BEDFORD — Baillie campaigns with candidate Valerie White (11 a.m.)
WAVERLEY — Baillie campaigns with candidate Dan MacNaughon (12 p.m.)
TRURO — Baillie campaigns with candidate Keltie Jones (2 p.m.)
COLCHESTER — Baillie campaigns with candidate Rebecca Taylor (3:30 p.m.)
PARRSBORO — Baillie attends the local debate (6:30 p.m., The Hall, 44 King Street)
AMHERST — Baillie attends a health care rally and hold a media availability (8:30 p.m., Breakfast at Brittany’s, 45 Victoria Street)
---
NDP
DARTMOUTH — NDP Leader Gary Burrill holds a media availability (9:30 a.m., 635 Portland Hills Drive suite 206)
MILLBROOK — Burrill holds a media availability (12:45 p.m., Millbrook Cultural and Heritage Centre, 65 Treaty Trail)
---