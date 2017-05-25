Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, is now in police custody.
A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a female pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by his car.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the vehicle/pedestrian collision in Dartmouth on Farrell Street near Victoria Road at about 6:30 a.m.
A car on Farrell Street struck a woman in the roadway. She was transported to hospital after suffering what police say are currently being considered life-threatening injuries.
The 52-year old male driver was taken into custody by police at 6:43 a.m. and transported to police headquarters for questioning.
Police said the incident is currently under investigation with regards to possible charges.