Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a female pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by his car.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the vehicle/pedestrian collision in Dartmouth on Farrell Street near Victoria Road at about 6:30 a.m.

A car on Farrell Street struck a woman in the roadway. She was transported to hospital after suffering what police say are currently being considered life-threatening injuries.

The 52-year old male driver was taken into custody by police at 6:43 a.m. and transported to police headquarters for questioning.