Appeal of Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi's acquittal set for this fall

An appeal date has been set in the case of a Halifax judge’s controversial decision to acquit a taxi driver of sexual assault.

Both the morning and afternoon of Nov. 22 have been set aside for a panel of judges in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal to hear arguments from the Crown and defence on Judge Gregory Lenehan’s March 1 decision to find Bassam Al-Rawi not guilty.

Less than a week after Lenehan acquitted Al-Rawi, the Public Prosecution Service filed for an appeal of the decision based on six specific grounds where they say Lenehan erred in law, and he “could have and should have” found the driver guilty.

The wording of Lenehan’s decision, including “clearly, a drunk can consent,” when talking about the passenger being found mostly naked and unconscious in Al-Rawi’s cab in May 2015, sparked a public outcry with protests and a national discussion around sexual assault training for judges.

In his decision, Lenehan said the Crown had not proven a “lack of consent,” and while he believed the passenger’s pants were removed by Al-Rawi, he didn’t know if that was “at her request” or not.

Intervener status has also been granted to the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF) and Avalon Sexual Assault Centre in the case, who will make submissions on how the courts should evaluate “incapacity or lack of consent when a complainant has no memory of the events due to her intoxication,” according to a LEAF statement.

LEAF also said the groups will highlight the ways in which “discriminatory myths and stereotypes about women, including intoxicated women” have affected judicial decision-making.

The written brief filed in support of the motion for leave to intervene can be found here.

Lawyers Nasha Nijhawan and Kelly McMillan will be counselling LEAF and Avalon pro bono in the appeal, the statement said.

According to the Justice Department, the appeal court can reverse or change the judge’s decision, or order a new trial or hearing - otherwise the decision stands.