Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
Halifax police say the 52-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arguing, and he assaulted her, then got into his vehicle and back into her.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he hit a woman with his vehicle in Dartmouth after an argument, leaving her in hospital with serious injuries.
Gerald Desmond was taken into custody Thursday morning at 6:43 a.m. after a vehicle pedestrian collision on Farrell Street near Victoria Road. The 25-year-old woman police say he hit with his vehicle was left with life-threatening injuries.
Halifax police say they’ve determined Desmond knew the woman, and they’d been arguing. They say Desmond assaulted the woman, then got into his car. When she approached the car, police say Desmond backed up, hitting her and a parked SUV.
Police say Desmond also had crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash on him when he was arrested.
Desmond has been charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, plus possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Desmond was scheduled to be in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.