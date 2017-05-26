Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth

A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he hit a woman with his vehicle in Dartmouth after an argument, leaving her in hospital with serious injuries.

Gerald Desmond was taken into custody Thursday morning at 6:43 a.m. after a vehicle pedestrian collision on Farrell Street near Victoria Road. The 25-year-old woman police say he hit with his vehicle was left with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax police say they’ve determined Desmond knew the woman, and they’d been arguing. They say Desmond assaulted the woman, then got into his car. When she approached the car, police say Desmond backed up, hitting her and a parked SUV.

Police say Desmond also had crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash on him when he was arrested.