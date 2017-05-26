Blood spatter expert testifies he found blood on gun seized from Sandeson's safe

HALIFAX — A blood expert testifying at the murder trial of a Halifax university student says he spotted 44 spatter stains on a gun recovered from the man's apartment in 2015.

Sgt. Adrian Butler said in Supreme Court on Thursday that he reviewed photos of a 9-mm Smith and Wesson handgun police seized from a safe inside William Sandeson's bedroom.

Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

Court has heard that Samson was last seen alive on video, walking into Sandeson's apartment shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015.

Butler told the jury the stains were back spatter, with the pattern suggesting the gun was two to four feet from its target.

Court also heard from Sandeson's younger brother Adam, who testified that he found a backpack filled with marijuana in his basement after his older brother had come over.