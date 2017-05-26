Calgary woman accused of defrauding Nova Scotia business owner of more than $50,000

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a woman from Calgary for defrauding a local business owner.

A release from RCMP in Digby says they got complaint in November 2016 and launched a six-month investigation, which led them to arrest and charge 30-year-old Tamiko White of Calgary.

The investigation started with a complaint that a business owner’s e-mail was hacked, and a suspect used the e-mail to “re-direct a payment” of nearly $52,000.

Police tracked the money to Tamiko, and she was arrested in Calgary last Friday, and then brought to Nova Scotia to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

Tamiko is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft of a credit card, using or trafficking credit card data, possession and trafficking of property obtained by crime, identity theft and fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, and more.