Halifax Heroes: New Ms. Nova Scotia ready to make an even bigger impact in her community

Mention Ms. Nova Scotia, and dresses and tiaras will likely come to mind, well ahead of dirt and community service.

But literally getting her hands dirty is what Kay Bosch Dorrington, 28, intends to do.

On May 21, the Halifax resident was crowned Ms. Nova Scotia 2017. Dorrington, who has been an active community volunteer since she was 12, plans to use her newfound title to expand her volunteerism in the community.

“A lot of people here in Halifax don’t even know the pageant exists and if they do they think it’s a beauty thing. I want to be able to get my hands in there and get dirty and do things,” she said.

“I’m actually trying to contribute to my province and help out, not just sit in a car and wave at people in a parade. I want to be more than that.”

From getting her hands dirty working in community gardens to speaking with youth about issues including race, bullying, self-esteem and suicide, Dorrington plans to reach as many people as possible.

To date, with the exception of Meals on Wheels, much of her volunteerism has been youth-focussed.

In addition to volunteering with youth through the YMCA and her church community, Dorrington has given her time to youth camps and dealt with local youth coping with challenging situations.

“I had decided before doing the pageant to speak out some about some of the things I’ve been through,” she said.

“I wanted to do something about some of the stuff other youth around me had told me. Talking about bullying, being harassed. I dealt with it my entire life.”

Dorrington said as a young black woman who has her own business, she hopes to help mentor other women in various ways.

She was also in a mentally and physically abusive relationship for five years, and is open to speaking out in the hopes it could help someone else.

“I have been through a lot and I really want to reach out and help wherever and however I can,” she said.

“Whatever you have, whatever it is…if it’s a program that I can help with, I want to get my hands in and help people.”

Have someone to nominate?

Each week, we will profile an unsung volunteer hero in our community as part of Halifax Heroes.