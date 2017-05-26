Police in Nova Scotia charge woman who said she had a gun during gas station robbery

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 32-year-old woman after they say she robbed a gas station on Friday.

A news release from RCMP in Colchester says the woman told a female employee at a gas station on Main Street in Tatamagouche “that she had a gun and needed money” after fuelling up her vehicle just before 6 a.m.

The employee gave the woman some cash and she fled in her vehicle toward New Glasgow. The employee wasn’t injured, and called 911 after the woman left.

New Glasgow Regional Police arrested the woman shortly after the call came in on related charges “following incidents that occurred in New Glasgow.”

The woman has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, breach of recognizance and breach of undertaking.