Jurassic Halifax: Tyrannosaurs take over Discovery Centre in new travelling exhibit

Locals will be able to walk among the dinosaurs next week, and stare up at the real bones of one of the fiercest: the T. rex.

The Discovery Centre in Halifax launches its new featured exhibit, Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family on Monday, as part of its premiere tour of North America and only the second viewing in Canada.

According to a museum release, the exhibition will have life-size dinosaur skeletons and fossil specimens, including ‘Scotty’ the Tyrannosaurus rex, alongside augmented reality that transports dinosaurs into the gallery, so people can interact with members of the Tyrannosaur family via a video feed.

Large “immersive projections” will show Tyrannosaurs running across a waterfront boardwalk, while another exhibit will allow kids to test their arm strength against those of a T. rex.

“In the last twelve years, exciting discoveries have brought to light the relationship between birds and dinosaurs," Zabrina Prescott, Visitor Experience Developer for the Discovery Centre said in the release.

“While T. rex might be the first Tyrannosaur people think of, there is a whole family of predatory dinosaurs to learn about, many of which have only recently been discovered.”

To complement the exhibition, the Discovery Centre will host many new public programs, including dinosaur-themed camps and birthdays, an adult evening event, and more.

Anyone looking for more information on these programs can be found at thediscoverycentre.ca.