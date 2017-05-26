Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Saturday, May 27.
---
Liberals
HALIFAX — Stephen McNeil campaigns at the Lebanese culture and festival centre. (10:00 a.m. 6141 Chebucto Road)
SACKVILLE — Stephen McNeil campaigns at community BBQ with candidate Mic Hindlet (11:25 a.m. 619 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville)
KENTVILLE — Stephen McNeil attends the 85th Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival Parade (1 p.m., Kentville)
---
Tories
HALIFAX — Jamie Baillie campaigns with Rob Batherson, candidate for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island (8:45 a.m.)
HALIFAX — Jamie Baillie campaigns with Tim Kohoot, candidate for Timberlea-Prospect (10 a.m.)
KENTVILLE — Jamie Baillie attends the Apple Blossom Parade. (12:30 p.m. Kentville Town Hall, 354 Main St., Kentville, N.S.)
GLACE BAY — Jamie Baillie attends a health care rally in Glace Bay (7 p.m. Branch 3 Legion, 43 Union St., Glace Bay, N.S.) ---
---
NDP
HALIFAX — Gary Burrill mainstreets with former leader Alexa McDonough (9:30 a.m. Halifax Forum Farmer's market).
HALIFAX — Gary Burrill campaigns with David Wheeler in Halifax Armdale (11:00 a.m. 181 Herring Cove Road).
KENTVILLE — Gary Burrill 85th Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival (5 p.m., Main Street, Kentville).
HALIFAX — Gary Burrill campaigns in his home riding of Halifax Chebucto. (8:15 p.m. 2017 Parker Street)
