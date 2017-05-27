Dartmouth man returns home from walking his dog, has gun pointed at him

Police say a Dartmouth man came home from walking his dog Saturday morning to having a gun pointed at him.

Halifax Regional Police say around 8:15 a.m, the victim returned from his walk in the 100 block of Windmill Road, went up the stairs of his home and had someone pointing a firearm in his direction.

“The homeowner then ran out of the house and began yelling for someone to call police,” a HRP statement said. “He looked back to see three suspects run from his house to an awaiting vehicle and flee the area.”

No one was hurt, and police describe the getaway vehicle as a dark coloured SUV with a silver grill.

They also say the suspects were black males, with the one having the firearm sporting a white baseball hat.